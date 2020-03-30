The Asia-Pacific construction chemicals market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 6.5%, over the forecast period. Growing construction activities in the region and increasing investments in the infrastructure sector are some of the factors driving the growth of the market studied.

– Increasing environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions remain a constraint for the growth of the market studied.

– The concrete admixture segment dominated the market, by product type. Moreover, it is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

– The residential segment dominated the market, by end-user sector. However, the industrial segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Concrete Admixtures

– Concrete admixtures are ingredients that are added to the concrete mixture before or during mixing. Concrete admixtures reduce concrete construction cost by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. This allows users to overcome emergencies during concrete operations.

– The admixture is generally added in a relatively small quantity, ranging from 0.005% to 2%, by weight of cement. However, overuse of admixtures has detrimental effects on the quality and properties of concrete.

– Based on function, admixtures are categorized into several types, which include air-entertaining, retarding, accelerating, plasticizing, and water reducing, among others. The special category admixtures have various functions, including shrinkage reduction, corrosion inhibition, workability enhancement, alkali-silica reactivity reduction, bonding, coloring, and damp proofing.

– Asia-Pacific has the largest market for concrete admixture, owing to the massive growth in construction in India, China, and various Southeast Asian countries. Various incentives by the governments of the respective countries to promote the infrastructure sector, coupled with the booming residential sector (owing to the burgeoning middle-class population), have largely facilitated the growth of the construction sector in Asia-Pacific, over the recent years.

– Demand for concrete admixture is increasing at a rapid rate. Manufacturers are responding to this demand and have started taking action. For example, BASF launched Master X-Seed STE admixture for the concrete industry. The product was introduced specifically for the Asia-Pacific region, as it enhances concrete strength’s development and performance characteristics.

China to Dominate the Market

– China dominated the Asia-Pacific market share. With growing investments and the construction activities in the country, the demand for construction chemicals is projected to grow during the forecast period.

– The continuous improvements in economic conditions in the region have enhanced the financial status of the consumers, in turn, boosting the demand for buildings and other infrastructural activities in the country.

– China’s 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016 as it was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition to this, the country ventured into new business models domestically and internationally, during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country.

– The country has been spending over USD 100 billion every year to continue building the leading rail system in the world. By 2020, network for high-speed railways is expected to reach 30,000 kilometers, and by 2025, it is expected to further reach 38,000 kilometers.

– Moreover, restrictions on foreign investment on land development, high-end hotels, office buildings, international exhibition centers, and construction and operation of large theme parks have also been lifted. The growth in infrastructure and transportation sectors is expected to boost the construction chemicals market in the country, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market for construction chemicals in Asia-pacific is fragmented in nature. The top 8 companies in the market account only for 15% of the total market. The major companies include Sika AG, BASF SE, 3M, Arkema Group, and Dow, among others.

