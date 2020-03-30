The market for boiler water treatment chemicals in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the consumption of boiler water treatment chemicals is the accelerating usage in the power industry. However, the hazardous nature of hydrazine is restraining the demand for boiler water treatment chemicals during the forecast period.

– The shifting focus onto the usage of green chemicals is likely to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied during the forecast period.

– Among the Asia-Pacific countries, China accounted for the largest market share currently and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors to Dominate the Market

– Scale inhibitors is currently dominating the Asia-Pacific boiler water treatment chemicals market. During boiler water operation at industrial plants, the pipelines accumulate scale on their walls. These scales if remain untreated can cause overheating, reduced efficiency in heat transfer, tube failures and restrict circulation, which in turn will reduce the reliability on the boiler water system.

– To avoid such a situation, scale inhibitors are widely used in various industries such as oil & gas, power generation, textile, and food processing.

– As these end-user industries continue to grow, coupled with increasing focus to treat water before releasing, the demand for scale inhibitors is witnessing a significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, scale & corrosion inhibitors are likely dominate the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market

– China accounts for the major share of the Asia-Pacific boiler water treatment chemicals market .The major industries in the country with an extensive usage of boiler water, where the treatment of the water is necessary, are the power industry, the food processing industry, the industrial equipment manufacturing industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and processed metals industry.

– According to the China Electric Council (CEC), plans are being made to increase the number of new coal power plants by the range of 300-500 by 2030. Additionally, the power consumption of the country has been witnessing a significant growth in the recent past.

– This growth in the production and consumption of energy is driving the demand for boiler water treatment chemicals in the country. Additionally, there has been increasing demand for boiler water treatment chemicals from other end-user industries like food processing and chemical industries.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, China is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Asia-Pacific boiler water treatment chemicals market is moderately fragmented with the major players accounting for a small share of the market. Some of the major players of the market are Ecolab, SUEZ, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Kemira, and Solenis, among others.

