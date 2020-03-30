The global market for antibody drug conjugates was valued at $1.3 billion in 2016. The market should reach $4.2 billion by 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

Antibody drug conjugates are mainly used to treat cancer and are safer and more effective than many other cancer therapies. This report focuses on the global market for antibody drug conjugate products and provides an updated review, including their basic design and application in various areas of the biomedical sciences. The report covers three main areas of application, breast cancer, lymphoma and other cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia. The scope of this study includes the current market for ADCs. The report also discusses regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections and market shares. An analysis of clinical trials, innovations and opportunities and the latest trends in ADC market are also discussed in the report.

Also included in the report is an analysis of relevant patents and profiles of companies that lead the antibody drug conjugate product market. Seattle Genetics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Genentech Inc. are the major players in the market for ADCs at present.

Sales data for the global and regional markets were corroborated for the present and forecasted values via statistical analysis, and sales are broken down geographically into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the emerging markets. The application of ADCs in various types of cancer is discussed from both a commercial perspective and that of a research and development (R&D) perspective.

The report only covers antibody drug conjugates in which an antibody is conjugated with small-molecule cytotoxins (payload) through a linker. ADCs are a form of antibody conjugates. Other forms of antibody conjugates such as radioisotope conjugated with an antibody are beyond the scope of this report. The study also does not cover mAbs that do not contain a linker and cytotoxic agent and, thus, do not constitute an ADC.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for antibody drug conjugates as a part of the pharmaceutical industry that is looking for innovative technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014, 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Examination of key market drivers and challenges.

– Insight into regulatory hurdles and how to meet them, as well as discussion of the drugs (and the companies behind them) that have received approval.

