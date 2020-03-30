Innovations in battery technology and its applications is one of the fastest growing markets in aerospace industry in the recent past. Aerospace battery technology is used to start the engines of aircraft or start the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU). APU allows the engine to operate independently without any ground support. However aerospace battery technology helps in electrical generation failure to create emergency until the flight landing and evacuation. These batteries are also used to restart the engines after rare case of engine flameout. The batteries also acts as buffer regulator for the DC network voltage ensuring the acceptable power to the device connected to it. As these batteries serve as crucial component of aircraft, hence they need to be maintained with proper care.

Two main chemicals that are used in aircraft batteries are nickel cadmium (Ni-Cd) and lead-acid, either of the two have wide application in aviation industry. Lead acid batteries are vented or valve regulated (VRLA). Smaller aircrafts make use of Ni-Cd and valve regulated type of battery whereas bigger aircrafts make use of vented Ni-Cd type of battery. On the other hand batteries needs to be checked on the efficiency, performance, and avoid on board failures by checking on the regular maintenance services which might lead to costly delays for operators. Due to high temperature generation when batteries are used by internal parts of the aircrafts, 80% of life of the turbine is used up and hence maintenance is very important for the batteries that are used in aviation industries.

Global Aerospace Battery Technology Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global aerospace battery technology market is mainly driven by its capacity to remain high energy density which means batteries with high power capacity without being bulky. Light weight batteries are considered in terms of selling points in this industry. Batteries with low self-discharge factor is mainly driving the aerospace Battery technology market. However even the batteries with the longer lifespan have driven this market.

The need for more advanced battery technology is driven by the requirement of weight reduction and electric aircraft. Increase in the commercial aircraft, growing aircraft fleet and advancement in the technology had also driven the global aerospace battery technology market. On the other side the global aerospace battery technology is restrained by its deep discharge property and its sensitivity to high temperature.

Global Aerospace Battery Technology Market – Segmentation

The Global aerospace battery technology Market is segmented based on by aircraft type, by battery type, and by end market, and by sales channel.

Global aerospace battery technology market by aircraft type:

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Global aerospace battery technology market by battery type:

Nickel-Cadmium Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Global aerospace battery technology market by end market:

OEM

Others

Global aerospace battery technology market by sales channel:

Direct Sales

Distributors

Global aerospace battery technology market – Region Wise Outlook

Global aerospace battery technology market is divided into seven regions namely North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America aerospace battery technology is expected to lead the market because of its manufacturing base of commercial OEMs and retrofit market which are planted in North America. Asia Pacific aerospace battery technology is expected to grow at a highest rate in the forecast period. Europe aerospace battery technology is expected to grow at a steady rate whereas Middle East and Africa witnesses a smaller market share in the Global aerospace battery technology market.

