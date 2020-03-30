The global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market should reach $59.1 billion by 2021 from $23.8 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

– The base currency considered was the U.S. Dollar (USD). The conversion of other currencies to USD was considered based on the average exchange rate for the respective review period years. The exchange rate conversion for forecast period was determined according to the base year’s conversion rates.

– The base year was identified based on the availability of annual reports and secondary information. The base year considered for this study is 2015.

– The review period considered for this study is 2011 to 2015. The forecast period is from 2016 to 2021.

– Market size estimates for the forecast years were in real terms. Inflation is not part of the pricing and the Average Selling Price (ASP) was kept constant through the forecast period for each country.

– Distribution of primary interviews conducted was based on the regional share of the market and the presence of key players in each region.

– Because of data triangulation through multiple methodologies and approaches, the weighted averages of resulting estimates were considered to be the final values.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Segmentation of the market by products, by sensor type, and by vehicle type.

– Regional analyses of the market by country.

– Information on important manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing demand.

– Discussion of merger, acquisition, and collaboration strategies in the industry.

– A look at major suppliers of ADAS and analysis based on market shares, product types, and geography.

