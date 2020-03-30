Global Online Lingerie Market valued approximately USD 33400.00 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. This report offers an advanced and in-depth assessment of the global Online Lingerie market, taking into consideration market competition, regional growth, key segments, and other important aspects. The Online Lingerie Market completed deep validation and revalidation processes using reliable sources and tools

The Online Lingerie Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing including at least undergarment (mainly brassieres) sleepwear, and lightweight robes. It is made-up of lightweight, smooth, stretchy, or decorative fabrics such as silk, chiffon, charmeuse, lycra or lace. Increasing female population, rising trend of online shopping, increasing demand from young women and increasing expenditure on personal appearance are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing adoption of western culture & lifestyle is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, wearing of lingerie offers several benefits such as it hide flaws, it give perfect shape to the body, it can boost confidence, it makes aspect of life easier, it can contribute in good health and so on, due to these benefits demand of lingerie is boosting among women in all over the world. However, longer delivery time and availability of offline retail stores are the factor that limiting the market growth of Online Lingerie during the forecast period.

The Major Market Players included in this report are:

• Jockey

• L Brands

• Maison Lejaby

• Burberry

• Wolf Lingerie

• Calvin Klein

• …

No of Pages: 200

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

• Bra

• Panties

• Others

The regional analysis of Global Online Lingerie Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for premium lingerie brands among women and rising adoption of smartphones in the region.

Further, Europe is estimated to grow as second largest region in the global Online Lingerie market owing to rising trend of online shopping among women. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to rising female population across the region.

Target Audience of the Global Online Lingerie Market in Market Study:

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Venture capitalists

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Third-party knowledge providers

• Investment bankers

• Investors

