This report presents the worldwide Welding Consumables market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Welding Consumables Market:

competitive landscape of the welding consumables market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive welding consumables market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the welding consumables market. Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the welding consumable market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Key players operating in the global welding consumables market includes voestalpine Bohler Welding GmbH, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Lincoln Electric Company, Colfax Corporation, Hilarius Haarlem Holland B.V., Sandvik Materials Technology, EWM AG, Kobe Steel Ltd., and Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Welding Consumables Market

By Product Type

Stick electrodes

Solid wires

Flux-cored wires

SAW Wires and Fluxes

Others (GTAW Consumables, TIG consumables etc.)

By Welding Technique

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Others (Friction stir, electron beam etc.)

By End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Manufacturing

Fabrication

Oil & Gas

Others (Marine, Power Generation, Maintenance & Repair)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Welding Consumables Market. It provides the Welding Consumables industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects.

Influence of the Welding Consumables market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Welding Consumables market.

– Welding Consumables market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Welding Consumables market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Welding Consumables market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Welding Consumables market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Welding Consumables market.

