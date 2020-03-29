Water Meter Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Water Meter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Water Meter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Water Meter Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Azbil Kimmon Co., Ltd., Badger Meter, Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Neptune Technology Group Inc., G. Gioanola S.R.L., Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd, Apator SA, Arad Group, Fedrel Meter, B Meter, Itron Inc., Master Meter, Inc., Maddalena Spa, Kamstrup A/S, Sensus (Xylem Inc.), ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG, Mueller Systems, LLC., Plata Meter Co., Ltd, NINGBO WATER METER CO.,LTD. and Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd are some of the major players operating within the global Water Meter market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Water Meter Market Segmentation

By Type

Rotary Piston Conventional Smart

Single Jet Conventional Smart

Multi Jet Conventional Smart

Woltman Conventional Smart

Combination Conventional Smart

Electromagnetic Conventional Smart

Ultrasonic Conventional Smart



By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



