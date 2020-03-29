According to a recent research study “Third-Party Risk Management Market Component (Solution (Financial Control, Contract, Operational Risk, Audit, and Compliance) and Service (Professional & Managed)), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government, Aerospace, and Defence, Retail and Consumer Goods, Energy and Utilities, and Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026.” published by Data Library Research, the Third-Party Risk Management Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Third-Party Risk Management Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Third-Party Risk Management Market: Bitsight Technologies, Genpact, NAVEX Global, MetricStream, SAI Global, Resolver, Galvanize, IBM, Optiv Security, RapidRatings, RSA Security (Dell), Venminder, LogicManager

The Global Third-Party Risk Management Market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2018, is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.67%. Stringent compliance mandates to tackle third-party risks, lack of in-house competencies in the organization across several verticals, and rising instances of cyber attacks, are expected to accelerate the demand for third-party risk management market during the forecast period. Low installation and maintenance cost boost the adoption of cloud-based third-party risk management solutions.

Market Overview:

Third-Party Risk Management is important for protecting from variety of threats, but developing and overseeing a third-party risk management (TPRM) program can be extraordinarily resource-intensive. Additionally, necessity for economic management and increasing adoption of virtual applications also propels the third-party risk management market during the projected period. increasing demand for hybrid environment and technological advancements which includes automation, smart contracts, and data analytics holds significant growth opportunity during the forecast period.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Third-Party Risk Management Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Third-Party Risk Management Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Third-Party Risk Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Third-Party Risk Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Third-Party Risk Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content: Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Third-Party Risk Management Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2

1.4.2 Financial Controls

1.4.3 Contract Management

1.4.4 Relationship Management

1.4.5 Other

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Third-Party Risk Management Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Third-Party Risk Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Third-Party Risk Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

