According to a recent research study “Testing, Inspection and Certification Market By Service (Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Others), Sourcing Type (In-House and Outsourced), Application (Consumer Goods and Retail, Construction and Infrastructure, Energy and Power, Industrial and Manufacturing, Medical and Life Science, Oil & Gas), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026” published by Data Library Research, the Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Testing,Inspection and Certification Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Testing,Inspection and Certification Market: SGS Group, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, TUV SUD Group, Dekra Certification GmbH, ALS Limited, ASTM International, BSI Group, Exova Group PLC, TUV Rheinland A.G., TUV Nord Group, SAI Global Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Mistras Group,Inc.

The Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is expected to grow from USD 192.44 billion in 2018 to USD 311.36 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is expected to reach USD 311.36 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.07% from 2018 to 2026. The growth of this market is being accelerated by the increase in disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing economies and high adoption of outsourcing service models by worldwide manufacturers drives the demand for inspection and certification market during the projected period. Additionally, high growth in product recalls across the globe and increased requirement for harmonized standards also propels the demand for testing,inspection and certification market during the projected period.

Market Overview:

As consumers are getting aware of the importance of certified products, manufacturers are certifying their products and services to achieve the trust of customers. Additionally, the governments of different countries from developing economies such as India, China, and Japan are encouraging investments to boost the technology, which would lead to the increased use of independent testing and certification services. Moreover, investments into new technologies are in pipeline and are likely to continue growing on the back of the rising global market which emerge as a strong opportunity in the coming years.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Testing,Inspection and Certification Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Testing,Inspection and Certification players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Testing,Inspection and Certification with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Testing,Inspection and Certification submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content: Major Key Points

1 Industry Overview of Testing, Inspection and Certification

1.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Overview

1.1.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 SGS Group

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Bureau Veritas

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Dekra Certification

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Intertek

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Continued…..

