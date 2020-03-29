Study on the Global Solar Farm Automation Market

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Siemens

AllEarth Renewables

DEGER

Emerson Electric

First Solar

General Electric

Mecasolar

Yokogawa Electric

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Array Technologies

Smarttrak Solar Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solar Tracker

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual Farm

Contracted Farm

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

