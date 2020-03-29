Tahini Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Tahini market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Tahini is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Tahini market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Tahini market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Tahini market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Tahini industry.

Tahini Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Tahini market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Tahini Market:

competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the competition in the global tahini market. Key categories of providers covered in the report are tahini suppliers, manufacturers, and a list of major retailers and raw material suppliers. Detailed profiles of tahini providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the global tahini market.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type Paste & Spreads Desserts & Other Sweets Sauces & Dips

By Distribution Channel Modern Retail Conventional Retail Exports HORECA

By Product Size Below 50 Grams 50 – 150 Grams Above 150 Grams

By Production Process Industrial Process Conventional Process

By Region North America GCC West Asia North Africa South Europe U.K. Rest of Europe Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of Middle East & Africa



Research methodology

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global tahini market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category. Bottom-up approach has been used to validate numbers reached and the market numbers for end use applications. Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, wholesale & retail trade, merchandise trade and prices have been considered to arrive at indicated market numbers.

Key metrics

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. Further, all market segments are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify various key trends governing the global tahini market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global tahini market. Finally, we know the importance of dissecting the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global tahini market, and towards this end, we have developed a market attractiveness index to help market players identify current and future market opportunities.

