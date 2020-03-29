Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 9-year forecast of the point-to-point microwave antenna market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the point-to-point microwave antenna market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the global point-to-point microwave antenna market dynamics and trends across six regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA, which influence the current nature and the future status of the point-to-point microwave antenna market over the forecast period.

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the point-to-point microwave antenna market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of point-to-point microwave antenna. The point-to-point microwave antenna market report includes an extensive analysis of the key industry drivers, challenges, market trends, and market structure. The point-to-point microwave antenna market study provides a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The point-to-point microwave antenna market report segregates the market based on frequency range, diameter, polarization, antenna type, and different regions globally.

The point-to-point microwave antenna market is expected to witness significant growth value during the forecast period owing to the availability of technologically-advanced point-to-point microwave antenna and the increasing demand for point-to-point microwave antenna in developing countries like India, Brazil, and Australia.

The point-to-point microwave antenna market report starts with an overview of the point-to-point microwave antenna market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, as well as drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the point-to-point microwave antenna market. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of the market size for point-to-point microwave antenna across different regions.

The next section of the point-to-point microwave antenna market report contains a detailed analysis of the point-to-point microwave antenna market across various countries in a region. It provides a market outlook for 2019–2027, and sets the forecast within the context of the point-to-point microwave antenna market, which includes the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the point-to-point microwave antenna market. This study discusses the key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the point-to-point microwave antenna market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers are influencing the point-to-point microwave antenna market in each region. The key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Russia & the rest of Europe), Japan, APEJ (China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & the rest of APEJ), and MEA (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa & the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario as well as the growth prospects of the point-to-point microwave antenna market across various regions globally for the period 2019 –2027. We have considered 2018 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the point-to-point microwave antenna market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the point-to-point microwave antenna market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global point-to-point microwave antenna market is split into a number of segments. All the segments in terms of frequency range, diameter, polarization, antenna type, and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global point-to-point microwave antenna market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global point-to-point microwave antenna market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the point-to-point microwave antenna market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the point-to-point microwave antenna supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the point-to-point microwave antenna market. The detailed profiles of providers of point-to-point microwave antenna are also included in the scope of the point-to-point microwave antenna market report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the point-to-point microwave antenna market. Some of the key competitors covered in the point-to-point microwave antenna market report are CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. (radioWaves), Radio Frequency Systems, mWAVE Industries, LLC, Rosenberger, TESSCO Incorporated, Wireless Excellence Limited, LEAX Arkivator Telecom AB, Astrec Baltic Ltd., and Kavveri Telecoms.

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Segments

By Frequency Range

3.6 GHz to 9.9 GHz

10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz

30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz

By Diameter

0.2 m to 0.9 m

1.0 m to 3.0 m

3.0 m to 4.6 m

By Antenna Type

Parabolic Antenna

Flat Panel Antenna

Others

By Polarization

Single Polarized Antenna

Dual Polarized Antenna

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Regions Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

APEJ

China

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

Rest of APEJ

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Players

CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. (radioWaves), Radio Frequency Systems, mWAVE Industries, LLC, Rosenberger, TESSCO Incorporated, Wireless Excellence Limited, LEAX Arkivator Telecom AB, Astrec Baltic Ltd., and Kavveri Telecoms.

