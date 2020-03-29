Pea Protein Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges
Pea Protein Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Pea Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Pea Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Pea Protein Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Key Segments Covered
By Type
- Isolates
- Concentrates
- Textured
- Dry
- Wet
By Application
- Bakery & Snacks
- Dietary Supplementation
- Beverages
- Meat Analogs/Substitutes
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa
- Japan
Key Companies
- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing
- Nutri Pea Limited
- Sotexpro
- Roquette Freres
- Glanbia Plc
- Fenchem Biotek Ltd
- Prinova Group LLC
- Yantai Shuangta Food Co
- Burcon Nutrascience
- AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc.
- World Food Processing LLC
- Yantai T Full Biotech Co
- Yantai Shuangta Food Co
- Suzhou Wanshen Flour Products Co
- Shandong Jindu Talin Foods Co
- Shandong Huatai Food
- Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co
- Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co
- Axiom Foods Inc.
