The worldwide market for Oilfield Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Oilfield Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on type, region, and key players.

The study provides a decisive view of the global oilfield chemicals market by segmenting it in terms of product and application. In terms of product type, the oilfield chemicals market has been classified into biocides, corrosion and scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, surfactants, polymers, lubricants, hydrogen sulfide scavengers, fluid loss additives, and others. Based on application, the oilfield chemicals market has been divided into production chemicals, drilling fluids, well stimulation fluids, cementing fluids, enhanced oil recovery, and workover & completion. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for oilfield chemicals in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global oilfield chemicals market has been analyzed in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global oilfield chemicals market. Key players functioning in the oilfield chemicals market include Baker Hughes (A GE Company), Halliburton, Solvay S.A., BASF SE, Schlumberger Limited, Newpark Resources Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd, Kao Chemicals, Chemiphase, Jiaxing Midas Oilfield Chemical Mfg. Ltd, and Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Product

Biocides

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Polymers

Lubricants

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers

Fluid Loss Additives

Others (Clay Stabilizer etc.)

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Application

Production Chemicals

Drilling Fluids

Well Stimulation Fluids

Cementing Fluids

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Workover & Completion

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Norway U.K. Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Iran Nigeria Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

Demand for oilfield chemicals is anticipated to be high from 2019 owing to the positive scenario related to drilling activities

Well stimulation fluids are estimated to exhibit significant growth rate during the forecast period. Well stimulation fluids are used to boost the productivity of an oil well.

Drilling fluids application segment of the oilfield chemicals market held major share of the market in terms of value, while well stimulation fluids accounted for prominent share in terms of volume in 2017

Demand for oilfield chemicals is directly dependent on upstream, downstream, and midstream operations of the oilfield sector. Demand for oilfield chemicals is directly proportional to drilling, production, well stimulation, and workover and completion activities.

North America accounted for significant share of the oilfield chemicals market in 2017 due to the rise in development of unconventional oil and gas fields in the region

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oilfield Chemicals Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size

2.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production 2014-2025

2.2 Oilfield Chemicals Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Oilfield Chemicals Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Oilfield Chemicals Market

2.4 Key Trends for Oilfield Chemicals Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Oilfield Chemicals Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Oilfield Chemicals Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Oilfield Chemicals Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Oilfield Chemicals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….