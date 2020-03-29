Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Oil and Gas Data Monetization manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Oil and Gas Data Monetization market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Oil and Gas Data Monetization industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Oil and Gas Data Monetization industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Oil and Gas Data Monetization industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Oil and Gas Data Monetization Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Oil and Gas Data Monetization are included:

Competitive Dynamics

Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Informatica Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Datawatch, Drillinginfo, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Hortonworks, Inc., Capgemini SE, Newgen Software, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., MapR Technologies, Inc., Palantir Solutions, and OSIsoft LLC, Infosys Limited and NETSCOUT are some of thekey playersthathave been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments,and other such strategic information pertaining to these players havebeen provided as part of company profiling.

The global oil and gasdata monetization market is segmented as below:

Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market, by Method

Direct Data Monetization

Indirect Data Monetization

Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market, by Component

Data-as-a-service

Professional Services

Software/Platform

Global Oil and Gas Direct Data Monetization Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream

Global Oil and Gas Indirect Data Monetization Market, by Application

Global Upstream Oil and Gas Direct Data Monetization Market, by E&P Lifecycle

Exploration

Development

Production

Global Upstream Oil and Gas Indirect Data Monetization Market, by E&P Lifecycle

Global Upstream Oil and Gas Direct Data Monetization Market, by Oil Companies

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repositories (NDRs)

Oil and Gas Service Companies

Global Upstream Oil and Gas Indirect Data Monetization Market, by Oil Companies

Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market, by Country

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Brazil

Rest of South America

