Global Iso E Super Market Segmentation

On the basis of Application, the global Iso E Super market can be segmented as:

Fine Fragrances

Detergents & conditioner

Deo

Shampoo

Candles

Soaps

Other personal care products

Iso E Super Market: Regional Outlook

Emerging economies are gaining advantage of large population base with increasing income and increasing per capita spending. Emerging countries such as China and India has witnessed a strong growth in terms of production as well as consumption of Iso E Super. Europe accounted for the major share in the global Iso E Super market, followed by North America, however the growth is more in Asian region. Asia Pacific stands after North America in terms of total demand for Iso E Super. North American and Europe are established markets for Iso E Super but the growth seems to be coming down due various challenges of developed markets. Slower economic growth in Europe is another hurdle in the Iso E Super market growth in Europe. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are smaller markets for Iso E Super as compared to other regions, however Middle East & Africa is expected a strong growth in terms of both value and volume.

Global Iso E Super Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Iso E Super market are:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

TAKASAGO

Symrise

Givaudan

Chemtex USA, Inc.

Eternis

Privi Organics India Limited

Firmenich SA

Mane Group

Parchem

Ernesto Ventós, S.A.

Plorachem

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

