Key players in the hypnea musciformis extract market are principally focused on advertisement of the products through, social networking sites, and through other modes. Moreover, product innovation is a key trend adopted by the key players in the hypnea musciformis extract market. For example, in fiscal year 2017-18, SILAB Company has introduced a seaweed extract under the name Deglysome (INCI: Hypnea Musciformis Extract), that limits cellular and tissue damage caused by glycation and Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs).

Opportunities for Hypnea Musciformis Extract Market

Sales of hypnea musciformis extract through e-Commerce is further anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to higher adoption of smartphones and due to increasing internet penetration in various untapped hypnea musciformis extract markets across Asia Pacific region.

Challenges for Hypnea Musciformis Extract Market

Use of conventional skin care products due to unawareness of advantages of hypnea musciformis extract and high cost related to them is challenging growth of the hypnea musciformis extract marlet in terms of value.

Global Hypnea Musciformis Extract Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global hypnea musciformis extract market has been segmented as –

Hypnea (Algae)

Seaweeds

On the basis of price range, the global hypnea musciformis extract market has been segmented as –

Economic

Premium

On the basis of end-use, the global hypnea musciformis extract market has been segmented as –

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of form the global hypnea musciformis extract market has been segmented as –

Concentrate

Liquid

Powder

Other forms

On the basis of nature, the global hypnea musciformis extract market has been segmented as –

Natural

Organic

On the basis of application, the global hypnea musciformis extract market has been segmented as –

Skin Care

Hair Care

Stain Remover

Hair Color

Cosmetics

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global hypnea musciformis extract market has been segmented as –

Wholesalers/Distributors

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Beauty Stores

Independent Small Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

Global Hypnea Musciformis Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global hypnea musciformis extract market are SILAB, Parchem, ASSESSA, Yasham, Essentials by Catalina, Seppic, RITA Corporation among others. These players are expected to fuel growth of growth of the hypnea musciformis extract market over the forecast period.

Hypnea musciformis extract Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to hold a significant market value share in the global hypnea musciformis extract market due presence of a significant number of vendors, distributers and suppliers in the market. Moreover, increasing customer’s expectation for skin care products is expected to fuel growth of the hypnea musciformis extract market during the forecast period. North America is expected to witness a significant growth in the hypnea musciformis extract market due to increasing growth of healthcare industry and due to significant awareness among cosmetics companies and customers regarding the product. Hypnea musciformis extract market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period because of significant growth of cosmetics ingredient industry and due to ease of availability of hypnea musciformis extract in the region. Key players are penetrating in the hypnea musciformis extract market in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa through third party e-commerce. Moreover, increasing customer’s purchasing power for cosmetic products in these regions has inspired cosmetics companies for using ingredient such as hypnea musciformis extract in the products, which is expected fuel growth of the hypnea musciformis extract market during the forecast period.

