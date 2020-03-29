Global “High pressure grinding rollers (HPGRs) market”- Report defines the vital growth factors, opportunities and market segment of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report High pressure grinding rollers (HPGRs) offers a complete market outlook and development rate during the past, present, and the forecast period, with concise study, High pressure grinding rollers (HPGRs) market effectively defines the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities. The comprehensive, versatile and up-to-date information on High pressure grinding rollers (HPGRs) market is provided in this report.

The latest research report on High pressure grinding rollers (HPGRs) market encompasses a detailed compilation of this industry, and a creditable overview of its segmentation.

High pressure grinding rollers (HPGRs) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

The following manufacturers are covered:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Koppern Group

ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG (Polysius AG)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

ABB Ltd

Outotec Oyj

SGS S.A.

CITIC Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (CITIC HIC)

Metso Oyj

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

2 x 100 kW 2 x 650 kW

2 x 650 kW 2 x 1,900 kW

2 x 1,900 kW 2 x 3,700 kW

2 x 3,700 kW, and above

Segment by Application

Diamond Liberation

Base Metal Liberation

Precious Metal Beneficiation

Pellet Feed Preparation

