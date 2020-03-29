Global Construction Project Management Software Market 2020 – Aconex Ltd, Procore, Oracle, Viewpoint, Inc
The Worldwide Construction Project Management Software market report 2019 centers on an extensive research study of the Global Construction Project Management Software Market while examining the Construction Project Management Software market size and growth rate, bifurcation of the Construction Project Management Software market based on products, end-user, and top market players among all. The Construction Project Management Software industry further provides the global market insights in terms of key drivers for boosting the Construction Project Management Software market sales over the forecast period (2019-2026).
Major Manufacturers Included in the Global Construction Project Management Software Market Report:
Aconex Ltd
Procore
Oracle
Viewpoint, Inc
Odoo S.A
Buildertrend
CMiC
Sage
Co-construct
Jiansoft
e-Builder
Yonyou
MyCollab
Jonas
Jinshisoft
Microsoft
Fieldwire
GLODON
RedTeam
eSUB
The global Construction Project Management Software Market 2019 report offers global market data to the top management, decision makers and dealers in order to validate the market insights required in evaluating the comprehensive Construction Project Management Software market situation. The Construction Project Management Software market report study further comprises industry dynamics in terms of driving factors, restraints, opportunities, major challenges and trends in the Construction Project Management Software sales market. The global Construction Project Management Software industry report also covers the company analysis of the top key players along with the latest trends involved in the market.
In Global Construction Project Management Software market report, we have prioritized the analysis of prominent market player, by providing detailed company profile, their financial overview, key developments, Construction Project Management Software business revenue, income division by Construction Project Management Software business segments, latest technological innovations, regional and country analysis and so on.
Geographically, the Construction Project Management Software market report features the major region including the market size, productivity, consumption, market position and upcoming opportunities with respect to the specific regions. Following are the regions along with countries covered in Construction Project Management Software market report with their scope of productivity during the forecast period.
- North America: (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe: (Germany, France, UK, Spain Italy)
- Asia Pacific: (India, China, Japan, South Korea)
- South America: (Brazil, Argentina)
- The Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia)
On the basis of product, the Global Construction Project Management Software Market report highlights revenue generation, market stake and productivity, regional demand of each segment, primarily classified into:
Installed-PC Software
Installed-Mobile Software
Cloud-based Software
Based on end users, the Global Construction Project Management Software Market report highlights the revenue, market stake, market size & forecast for each end- users, classified into:
General contractors
Building owners
Independent construction managers
Sub-contractors
In this report, the years considered for evaluating the Construction Project Management Software market size include:
- Historic Years for Construction Project Management Software Market Report: 2014-2018
- Construction Project Management Software Market Report Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year for Construction Project Management Software Market Report: 2019
- Forecast Years for Construction Project Management Software Market Report: 2019 to 2026
Thoroughly, the Construction Project Management Software market identifies the global Construction Project Management Software market revenue in US$ Million and CAGR in terms of percentage over the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 and considering 2018 as base year. The Construction Project Management Software market report describes the sales revenue through numerous sectors and explains the prominent investment plan with respect to the market. It also offers key approaches about the Construction Project Management Software market including new product development, and geographical outlook along with competitive strategies implemented by the key players involved in the market. The Construction Project Management Software market report further delivers the shareholders in the industry, which mainly includes product manufacturer, investors, dealers, and suppliers.
