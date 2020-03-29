Engineering Plastic Compounds Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Engineering Plastic Compounds market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Engineering Plastic Compounds Market:

competition landscape of the market. The engineering plastic compounds market has been analyzed by using PESTEL analysis, considering all macroeconomic and microeconomic factors in every end-use industry. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global engineering plastic compounds market by segmenting it in terms of compound type and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for engineering plastic compounds in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual compound type and end-use industry segments across all regions. Key players operating in the engineering plastic compounds market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, RTP Company, AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, Daicel Polymer Ltd., Eurostar Engineering Plastics, Formulated Polymers Limited, Ginar Technology Co. Ltd., HDC HYUNDAI EP COMPANY, KAWASAKI SANKO KASEI Co., Ltd., Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited, Piper Plastics, Inc., Polymer-Group, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., Ravago Americas, Teknor Apex, Trinseo LLC, and WITTENBURG GROUP. Market players have been profiled in terms of critical aspects such as company overview, financial overview (EBIDTA, net sales, net income, R&D expenditure, and market capitalization), recent developments, technology analysis and mapping, and business strategies.

The report offers the estimated market size of the engineering plastic compounds market for 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global market has been provided in terms of value and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on compound type and end-use industry segments of the engineering plastic compounds market. Market size and forecast for each major compound type and end-use industry segment have been provided in terms of the global, regional, and country-level markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by Compound Type

Polycarbonate (PC) Compound

Polyamide (PA) Compound

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Compound

Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM) Compound

PET Compound

PBT Compound

Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO/PPE Blends) Compound

Fluoropolymer (PTFE and Other FPs) Compound

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Compound

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Compound

Styrene–Acrylonitrile (SAN) Compound

Thermoplastic Elastomer Compound TPE-s: Styrenic Block Copolymers TPE-o: Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomers TPE-v: Thermoplastic Vulcanizates TPE-u: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes TPE-e: Thermoplastic Copolyesters TPE-a: Thermoplastic Polyamides

Others

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Industrial Applications

Medical

Others

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

A pervasive analysis of the engineering plastic compounds market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

A list of key developments in the engineering plastic compounds market by major players

A list of dynamic factors useful for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the engineering plastic compounds market at the global, regional, and country levels

Widespread analysis with respect to investments and price trends that are expected impact the outlook for the global engineering plastic compounds market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players dominating the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

PESTEL analysis considering the study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors and their impact on the engineering plastic compounds market

Manufacturing process of engineering plastic compounds adopted by key players operating in the market

Future potential applications exhibiting the lucrativeness of the market for the next few years (These applications are expected to provide the ability to identify and capitalize on the rapidly expanding segments of the market.)

Some important highlights from the report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Engineering Plastic Compounds market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Engineering Plastic Compounds market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Engineering Plastic Compounds application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Engineering Plastic Compounds market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Engineering Plastic Compounds market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

