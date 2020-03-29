PMR recently published a market analysis on the global Continuous Passive Motion Devices market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the Continuous Passive Motion Devices market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

The objective of the report is to provide impactful insights to the readers and enable them to take informed business decisions to gain an advantage in the competitive market landscape.

Critical questions related to the global Continuous Passive Motion Devices market answered in the report:

At present, what are most market players focusing on to establish a strong foothold in the market landscape? What are the recent developments observed in the Continuous Passive Motion Devices market worldwide? Who are the leading market players active in the Continuous Passive Motion Devices market? How much revenues is the Continuous Passive Motion Devices market projected to generate during the forecast period? Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of market size over the forecast period?

The market study splits the global Continuous Passive Motion Devices market on the basis of various parameters to provide a clear understanding of the different aspects of the market in detail.

The well-curated and researched market study on the global Continuous Passive Motion Devices market introspects the market scenario in the different regions worldwide. A thorough and detailed assessment of the market size, revenue growth, pricing strategy, and more for each region is included in the report.

Key players are focused on introducing the products with pioneering formulas. The increased investment by the government organizations and public sectors to rehabilitate and overcome the disability, is expected to drive the market. The market of continuous passive motion device is segmented on the basis of age group into children, adults and geriatrics. Separate devices are available for the treatment of children and adults which facilitate the overall treatment. The continuous passive motion devices are used in hospitals, nursing facility, long term care centers and also at home.

By regional presence, the global continuous passive motion device market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market of continuous passive motion devices globally, owing to the presence of reimbursement scenarios, health awareness and well-equipped machinery. The availability of better health facilities and skilled professionals makes Europe the second largest market of continuous passive motion devices. The increasing concern towards better healthcare system and the increasing prevalence of joint surgery in APAC region is anticipated to grow the advanced medical nutrition market in this region.

Some of the major key players in the global market of continuous passive motion devices are Furniss Corporation, Surgi-Care, Bio-Med Inc., BTL., Chattanooga, Chinesport Rehabilitation and Medical Equipment S.p.a Cap. Soc., Rimec S.r.l and Oped.

