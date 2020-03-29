A recent market study published by XploreMR, titled, 'Biomass Pellets Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029', offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the biomass pellets market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the biomass pellets market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the biomass pellets market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the biomass pellets market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the biomass pellets market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to manufacturing processes, and their comparison, is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the biomass pellets market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The biomass pellets market report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments and product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Biomass Pellets Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the biomass pellets market between the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical biomass pellets market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the biomass pellets market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the biomass pellets market between the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the biomass pellets market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter’s five forces analysis, and biomass pellet feedstock analysis for the biomass pellets market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Biomass Pellets Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Source

Based on the sources of biomass pellet production, the biomass pellets market is segmented into wood sawdust, agricultural residue, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the biomass pellets market, and market attractiveness analysis based on source.

Chapter 08 – Global Biomass Pellets Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End Use

This chapter provides details about the biomass pellets market on the basis of the end uses, and has been classified into power generation, industrial heating, commercial and domestic heating, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on end use.

Chapter 09 – Global Biomass Pellets Market Analysis 2014-2018 2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the biomass pellets market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 10 – North America Biomass Pellets Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America biomass pellets market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Biomass Pellets Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes the growth scenarios of the biomass pellets market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across the target segments has been provided.

Chapter 12 – Europe Biomass Pellets Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the biomass pellets market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – South Asia Biomass Pellets Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

India and ASEAN countries are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia biomass pellets market, in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia biomass pellets market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Biomass Pellets Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the biomass pellets market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the biomass pellets market in East Asia.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Biomass Pellets Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the biomass pellets market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the biomass pellets market in Oceania

Chapter 15 – MEA Biomass Pellets Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the biomass pellets market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – Emerging Markets

This section highlights the growth prospects of the biomass pellets market for emerging markets such as China.

Chapter 16 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the biomass pellets market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the biomass pellets market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Drax Biomass Inc., Enviva Partners, LP, AS Graanul Invest, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, and Abellon CleanEnergy Limited, among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the biomass pellets market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the biomass pellets market.

