Automotive Telematics Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Automotive Telematics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Telematics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automotive Telematics Market Segment by Manufacturers

Drivers and Trends



Governments in advanced and emerging economies such as US, UK, Brazil, Singapore, India, have introduced regulations, policies and initiatives to increase the use of telematics in the automotive industry with a view to improving road safety. Increased acceptance of advanced technology and gadgets, such as mobile phones, laptops, smart phones, tablets, telecommunications, and various other technological goods in advanced and emerging regions has been witnessed in the last few years, particularly in the Asian region. As most of the manufacturers are competing to retain or increase their market share, some players are investing in innovating their product offerings by integrating new features and application in telematics devices. In order to maintain greater margins, OEMs capitalize on the convergence of digital content, wireless communication and automotive electronics. In the short term, however, telematics is expected to represent a product differentiation strategy rather than a revenue play. OEMs have created a new business model to complement their existing car making model. OEMs are investing in telematics to capture the untapped market. By 2020, they want to position their companies globally as the providers of content and services, just like phones or tablets.

There has been increasing adoption of emerging hybrid technology in vehicles (semi-autonomous vehicles are expected to become commonplace). The importance of remote vehicle diagnostics is slowly growing globally. Automotive OEMs are expected to continue investing in various technology advancements, such as integration of smart phones with the vehicle infotainment unit. This is expected to make embedded solutions more affordable and engaging.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Telematics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Telematics Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Telematics Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Telematics Production 2014-2025

2.2 Automotive Telematics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Telematics Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Telematics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Telematics Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Telematics Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Telematics Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Telematics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Telematics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Telematics Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Telematics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Telematics Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Automotive Telematics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Automotive Telematics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….