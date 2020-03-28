“””

Temperature Control Unit market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Temperature Control Unit market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Temperature Control Unit market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Temperature Control Unit market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Temperature Control Unit vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Temperature Control Unit market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Temperature Control Unit market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

Competitive Landscape

With the demand for remotely operable temperature control units on the rise, Thermal Care Inc. launched the Connex 4.0 software platform which will allow users to monitor and control the working of any equipment manufactured by Thermal Care from any device with internet access.

Banking on the growing prominence of safety in workplace environments, BOFA International, a leading player in the temperature control unit market, introduced its FIREBOX technology which uses a temperature control system to sense a drastic rise in temperature and prevent the risks of a fire.

To capitalize on the burgeoning demand for temperature control units in the plastic industry, Advantage Engineering Inc. collaborated with Novatec to develop the first-of-its-kind dryer equipped with a temperature control unit which is likely to find usage in automobiles where manufacturers require systems to dry high-temperature materials.

Leveraging the capabilities of Industry 4.0, Delta T launched a smart temperature control unit with maintenance alter capabilities and one-of-its-kind dew point control which will prevent condensation of liquid from damaging the system.

Continuing the trends of innovations in the temperature unit control market, Engel launched the new iQ flow control software which integrates the working of temperature control units with injection molding machines by measuring values using its proprietary water temperature control system flomo.

Other leading players operating in the temperature control unit market include WIKA Instrument, LP, Single Temperiertechnik GmbH, Mokon Systems, Berg Chilling Systems, HB-Therm GmbH, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., EUROCHILLER S.r.l, Carel Industries S.p.A, Temptek, Inc., and Carel Industries S.p.A.

Additional Insight:

Burgeoning Plastic Production to Push Demand for Temperature Control Unit with Pump Capacity > 60 GPM

The increasing demand for plastic in packaging, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and other industries is prompting manufacturers to accelerate production, while maintaining the quality of the products. Integration of blow molding machines with temperature control units is aiding manufacturers in the production of high-quality components at a faster rate which is, in turn, fueling the demand for portable and compact temperature control units with pump capacity 20GPM or less. Intensifying competition in plastic, food and beverages pharmaceuticals, printing, chemical, energy, engineering, and other industries is prompting companies to substantially amplify production which is a vital reason temperature control units with pump capacity greater than 60 GPM are finding widespread adoption.

Temperature control units with pump capacity between 21 and 30 GPM and 31 to 60 GPM are expected to witness a surge in demand as compact and portable temperature control units gain traction. Innovations in oil type temperature control unit and water type control unit are expected to uphold temperature control unit market proliferation.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The report on the temperature control unit market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust research methodology employed during the compilation of the report. A comprehensive two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was conducted to obtain detailed insights into the temperature control unit market.

Primary research was conducted by interviewing experts from the temperature control unit market while secondary research involved thoroughly studying company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the temperature control unit market. Results from both the steps were cross-referenced to filter out any erroneous information and create an accurate forecast of the temperature control unit market.

