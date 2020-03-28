According to a recent research study “Talent Acquisition Software Market By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud-based), by Organisation Size (Small and Medium Business, Large Business), by Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Government, Media & Entertainment, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026.” published by Data Library Research, the Talent Acquisition Software Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Talent Acquisition Software Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/sample-request/talent-acquisition-software-market-forecast-2026-489

The major players covered in Talent Acquisition Software Market: LinkedIn (Microsoft), IBM, Cornerstone OnDemand, SAP, Oracle, Ultimate Software, ADP, iCIMS, Insperity, Upwork, WorkDay, Sage People, Peoplefluent, Infor

The Global Talent Acquisition Software Market is expected to grow from USD 1,712.47 million in 2018 to USD 3,175 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

The Global Talent Acquisition Software Market was valued at USD 1,712.47 million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 3,175 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2%. Increasing demand for real-time employee engagement and fuelling demand for long-term human resources are the major factors attributed to the growth of the talent acquisition software market.

Additionally, significant growth in adoption of cloud-based talent acquisition software and growing emergence of social platform also fuels the demand for talent acquisition software market during the forecast period. The introduction of various other tools which includes candidate searching, advertisement management, candidate relationship management, and integration of LinkedIn and Facebook is also projected to contribute to the growth of the talent acquisition software market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Talent acquisition software is used for finding as well as acquiring a skilled workforce as per the requirements in organizations. It is a primary process to find specialists, leaders, or future executives for an organization. Talent acquisition inclines to attention on long-term human resources planning as well as finding appropriate applicants for positions that need a very specific skillset. Talent acquisition software helps a company in leveraging video, social, and mobile technologies for handling talent lifecycle and end up with appropriate search of talent. Significant growth in the demand for big data analytics in human resource holds promising growth opportunity for the market.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/enquiry/talent-acquisition-software-market-forecast-2026-489

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Talent Acquisition Software Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Talent Acquisition Software Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Talent Acquisition Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Talent Acquisition Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Talent Acquisition Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/reports/talent-acquisition-software-market-forecast-2026-489

Table of Content: Key points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise Solutions

1.4.3 On-Demand Solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Business

1.5.3 Large Business

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Talent Acquisition Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Talent Acquisition Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Talent Acquisition Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Talent Acquisition Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CornerStone on Demand

12.1.1 CornerStone on Demand Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Talent Acquisition Software Introduction

12.1.4 CornerStone on Demand Revenue in Talent Acquisition Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 CornerStone on Demand Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Talent Acquisition Software Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Talent Acquisition Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

Continued……..

About Data Library Research

Data Library Research is an market research company that helps to find its passion for helping brands grow, discover, and transform. As a market research company, we take gratification by providing our clients with a detail insights report and data that will genuinely make a difference to the client business. Our mission is just one and very well defined that we want to help our clients to predict their business environment in the market so that they will able to make strategies and make their decision successful.

Our market analyst teams are esoteric with various types of reports in their respective industries. Data Library Research will help you to refine and research on all parameters, and also help to locate the full range of reports. We review the scope and methodology of the reports you choose and give you the in-depth information and advice to ensure the client to make the right purchase decision.

We want our client to make wholehearted and long term business decisions. Data Library Research are committed to deliver their output from market research studies which are based on fact-based and relevant research across the globe. We offer premier market research services that cover all industries verticals, including agro-space defense, agriculture, and food, automotive, basic material, consumer, energy, life science, manufacturing, service, telecom, education, security, technology. We make sure that we make an honest attempt to provide clients an objective strategic insight, which will ultimately result in excellent outcomes.

Contact US:

Alex Pandit,

Senior Manager International Sales and Marketing

Data Library Research

[email protected]

Ph: +13523530818 (US)

www.datalibraryresearch.com