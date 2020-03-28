Sun Care Market Segments and Key Trends 2019-2037
The global Sun Care market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sun Care market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Sun Care market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sun Care market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Sun Care market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Sun Care market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sun Care market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Beiersdorf AG
Groupe Clarins
Johnson & Johnson
Coty Inc.
Shiseido Co. Ltd.
L’oreal
Bioderma Laboratories
Estee Lauder
Burt’s Bees
Unilever
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
SPF 6-14
SPF 15-30
SPF 30-50
SPF 50+
Segment by Application
Cream
Gel
Lotion
Powder
Liquid
Wipes
Spray
