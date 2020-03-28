According to a recent research study “Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market By Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), By Service (Training and Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, and Managed Services), By Type (Software-Defined Data Center Networking, Software-Defined Storage, Software-Defined Computing, Automation and Orchestration), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others (Media and Entertainment, and Energy and Utilities)), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026” published by Data Library Research, the Software Defined Data Center Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Software Defined Data Center Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Software Defined Data Center Market: Microsoft, IBM, HP, Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, VMware, Citrix Systems, NEC, Fujitsu, Juniper Networks, Western Digital

The Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market is expected to grow from USD 35.41 billion in 2018 to USD 155.74 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 24.74% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market is expected to reach USD 155.74 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.43% from 2018 to 2026. Increasing need for unified management and Integration concerns with legacy IT infrastructure are the major factors attributed to the growth of the Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market. Increased agility and improved efficiency benefits also increases the demand for adoption of SDDC solutions among SMEs. The deployment of SDDC had enabled increased productivity for IT Teams by reducing the repetitive task of provisioning and monitoring. Hence, increased uptime and reduced operational expenditure in enterprises fuels the growth of SDDC market.

Market Overview:

Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) extends the virtualization concepts such as automation, pooling, and abstraction to all data center resources and services to achieve IT as a service. In SDDC, software defined network (SDN) segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the global market owing to a cost-effective alternative with enhanced control solution when compared to traditional networking system. SDN provides the end users in managing the highest degree of change necessary on the network to support virtual workloads, which reduces the complexity of the network in the data center and enables automation and orchestration of network configurations.This holds a strong growth opportunity which positively impact the market during the projected period.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Software Defined Data Center Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Software Defined Data Center Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Software Defined Data Center players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Software Defined Data Center with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Software Defined Data Center submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content: Key points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software-Defined Computing (SDC)

1.4.3 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

1.4.4 Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

1.4.5 Other

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 HP

12.3.1 HP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Introduction

12.3.4 HP Revenue in Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 HP Recent Development

Continued……..

