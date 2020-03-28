Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) market covering all important parameters.

In terms of geography, the rapidly expanding methionine market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to fuel the demand for sodium methyl mercaptide (SMM). Rapid growth in the urban populations and their purchase power parity (PPP), especially in the high growth nations such as China, India and other South East Asian countries are expected to be the major demand markets for meat. This turns into demand for animal feed and eventually methionine and sodium methyl mercaptide (SMM). Furthermore, high growth in pharmaceutical industry in Asia is expected to support sodium methyl mercaptide (SMM) demand over the forecast period. In North America and Europe, the strict regulations for the use of hazardous chemicals keep the market in check with slow growth. However, volume demand for methionine is large attributed to the high meat consumption especially in the U.S. Rest of the World, although small in size, is expected to witness high growth especially in the emerging economies of Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. Brazil is set to host two world scale events; FIFA World Cup in 2014 and Summer Olympics in 2016. These events attract a large size of international tourists and meat demand is expected to rise substantially within the timelines of these events.

Some of the players in the sodium methyl mercaptide (SMM) market include Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, TCI Chemicals and XengFing Chemicals among others.

