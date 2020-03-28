According to a recent research study “Smart Grid Sensors Market By Sensors (Outage Detection Sensors, Transformer Monitoring Sensors, Voltage/Temperature Sensors, Dynamic Line Rating Sensors, and Others), By Component (Networking Hardware, AMI Meter, Sensors, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), and Others), By Solution (Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Grid Asset Management, Substation Automation, Smart Grid Distribution Management, Smart Grid Communication, and Billing & Customer Information System), By Application (Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Smart Energy Meter, Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA), and Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026” published by Data Library Research, the Smart Grid Sensors Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Smart Grid Sensors Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Smart Grid Sensors Market: Tollgrade, Coope(Eaton), Sentient, QinetiQ, ABB, GE, Arteche, Landis, Gyr, 3M

The global smart grid sensors market is expected to grow from USD 172.34 million in 2018 to USD 387.54 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.84% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

Global smart grid sensors market is expected to reach USD 387.54 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.84% from 2018 to 2026. The integration of software applications such as SCADA and smart grid distribution management has improved the operational efficiency of existing power grid system. It plays a vital role in remote monitoring equipment, which includes power lines, energy transformers, and smart grids, for demand-side resource management. Increasing investment from energy utilities for developing grid infrastructure, drives the demand for smart grid sensors market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Smart grid sensors are plays a crucial role in modern electric grid infrastructure to manage and control operations on all the operating levels, such as generation, transmission, distribution, as well as end use. Smart grid sensors provide a complex energy system network that can automatically monitor the flow of energy as well as manipulate the demand supply of electric power, which is among the primary applications of these devices. Controlling the production and distribution of electric power as well as electrical power conditioning are significant functions of smart grid sensor networks. Smart grid sensors are lightweight and small nodes that are employed as detection stations in smart grid networks.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Smart Grid Sensors Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Smart Grid Sensors Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Grid Sensors players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Grid Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Grid Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content: Key points

1 Smart Grid Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Grid Sensors

1.2 Smart Grid Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Grid Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2

1.2.2 Cellular Sensors

1.2.3 Wi-Fi Sensors

1.3 Smart Grid Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Grid Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2

1.3.2 Infrastructure

1.3.3 Demand Response

1.3.4 Data Collection and Control

1.4 Global Smart Grid Sensors Market by Region

2 Market Competitions by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Grid Sensors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Smart Grid Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Smart Grid Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Smart Grid Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Smart Grid Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Smart Grid Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Continued……..

