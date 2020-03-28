PMR recently published a market analysis on the global Smart Building market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the Smart Building market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

The objective of the report is to provide impactful insights to the readers and enable them to take informed business decisions to gain an advantage in the competitive market landscape.

The market study splits the global Smart Building market on the basis of various parameters to provide a clear understanding of the different aspects of the market in detail.

The well-curated and researched market study on the global Smart Building market introspects the market scenario in the different regions worldwide. A thorough and detailed assessment of the market size, revenue growth, pricing strategy, and more for each region is included in the report.

Key Players

The smart building market, currently, is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the smart building market are Legrand, Johnson Controls, Delta Controls, United Technologies Corporation, ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, BuildingIQ, TYCO International, Emerson Electric, Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies, Hitachi and others.

Smart Building Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the smart building market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among the various regions, the smart building market for Europe and North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many local vendors in the market. Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global smart building market due to the high demand and adoption of these structures and also due to the rapid technological advancements in the region. Europe and North America regions in the smart building market are expected to be followed by South Asia and Latin America during the forecast period, owing to increased spending on the research on the new technologies. Apart from these the markets in different regions are seen to be specifically connected with the spending power of the countries in the region.

In April 2018, University of Technology, Sydney deployed a systems to cut energy costs of their building which was Cisco’s intelligent building systems for smart energy usage, with an energy management system and building management system controlling essential functions. This product had an upgraded and customized features for UTS provided by Cisco.

Regional analysis for Smart Building Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The Smart Building market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

