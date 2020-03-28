Single-use Bioprocessing Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2040
The global Single-use Bioprocessing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Single-use Bioprocessing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Single-use Bioprocessing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Single-use Bioprocessing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Single-use Bioprocessing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Single-use Bioprocessing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Single-use Bioprocessing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Danaher Corporation
GE Healthcare
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A
Merck Millipore
3M Company
Eppendorf AG
Finesse Solutions, Inc.
Applikon Biotechnology B.V.
Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Media Bags and Containers
Filtration Assemblies
Single-use Bioreactors
Disposable Mixers
Others
Segment by Application
Monoclonal Antibody Production
Vaccine Production
Plant Cell Cultivation
Patient Specific Cell Therapies
Others
