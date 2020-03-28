“

Fact.MR’s latest report on global Ready Meal Trays market

The recent market intelligence study by Fact.MR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Ready Meal Trays market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at Fact.MR find that the global Ready Meal Trays market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Ready Meal Trays among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

The global-ready meal trays market is hugely fragmented with the existence of a number of private suppliers. The industry is competitive, and the competition between suppliers is primarily based on variables such as cost, the inclusion of fortified ingredients, preparation time, product and packaging innovation, brand image, and product promotion. Some of the recent developments within the global ready meal trays market are:

In 2019, Packaging and labeling company Huhtamäki developed a new fiber-based ready meal tray for U.K. supermarket chain Waitrose & Partners. The ready meal tray features a novel fiber-based tray suited for both microwave and regular ovens.

In 2019, Supermarket company, Waitrose limited introduced a new fiber-based ready meal tray which can be recycled along with waste paper, to be used for the Italian range of ready meals. This new material comes from sustainable materials and produces 50 percent less carbon dioxide than the production of black plastic.

In 2019, British supermarket chain Waitrose launched home-compostable ready meal trays. The new range of ready meal trays are a collaborative project between the Swedish forest company Södra, Huhtamakia and Saladworks and is expected to reduce C02 emissions by 50 per cent.

