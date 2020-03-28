The ‘ Hemoglobinopathy market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

market taxonomy or segments covered in the report. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics of the global hemoglobinopathy market, which includes an in-depth analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and reimbursement scenario influencing the growth of the global hemoglobinopathy market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on a weighted average model have been included in the report after detailed analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the global hemoglobinopathy market.

Based on indication type, the market has been segmented into Sickle Cell Disease, Beta Thalassemia, and Alpha Thalassemia. A detailed analysis has been provided for these segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, and BPS analysis. Based on test type, the market has been segmented into red blood cell (RBC) count test, genetic testing, hemoglobin by high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) test, hemoglobin isoelectric (Hb IEF) focusing, hemoglobin electrophoresis (Hb ELP) test, and hemoglobin solubility test. The next section of the report analyzes the global hemoglobinopathy market by region and provides a comprehensive market outlook for 2016–2024. The report also analyzes the impact of drivers and restraints in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). These sections evaluate the present scenario and future growth prospects of the global hemoglobinopathy market during the period 2016–2024. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2016–2024.

In the final section of the report on the global hemoglobinopathy market, a competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the global hemoglobinopathy market product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are hemoglobinopathy diagnosis devices, ready-to-use kits, and reagents manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global hemoglobinopathy market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and successes in the global hemoglobinopathy market. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the global hemoglobinopathy market. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers include Abbott Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Nexcelom Bioscience LLC., Nihon Kohden Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Sysmex Corporation.

Research methodology

To ascertain the global hemoglobinopathy market size, we have considered revenue generated by device manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the global hemoglobinopathy market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global hemoglobinopathy market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses based on supply side, downstream industry demand, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze it based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global hemoglobinopathy market.

The different segments of the global hemoglobinopathy market are analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the global hemoglobinopathy market. Another important feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global hemoglobinopathy market. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for hemoglobinopathy diagnosis globally, Persistence Market Research has developed the global hemoglobinopathy market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities.

