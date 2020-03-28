“

About global Portable Solar Chargers market

The latest global Portable Solar Chargers market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Portable Solar Chargers industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Portable Solar Chargers market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

key players in portable solar charger market like Suntactics, Goal Zero LLC, and Powertraveller International Ltd are working as subsidiaries of top organizations in energy sector. Other market leaders like Jackery Inc. and GigaWatt Inc. have concentrated on establishing partnerships with market leaders in battery and related technologies to integrate and optimize their existing portfolios. Movements of other players for similar partnerships are aimed at providing additional functionalities and revamping existing portfolio.

In 2018, Jackery inc. formed partnership with Honda for Lithium Power License Deal. The deal includes offering of new lightweight portable power station with lithium battery technology

In February 2019, Suntactics started production of sCharger-Lite, which is compact and weighs 5.6oz, and has power output of 5.1V.

In 2019, Zamp Solar launched a new solar panel system called the ‘Obsidian Series’. The series is designed to be thin and durable, 30% lighter and with a 25 year output warranty

The Portable Solar Chargers market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Portable Solar Chargers market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share.

