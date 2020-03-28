Global personal care electrical appliances market was valued US$ 14.20 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 26.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.05 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global personal care electrical appliances market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global personal care electrical appliances market.

Personal care appliances tradition is becoming more popular, who regularly use personal care products for fast individual grooming. Personal care appliances mainly include trimmer, hair straightener, hair curler, hair dryer, shaver, an epilator. Demand for personal care appliances is rising gradually owing to it offers benefits such as better affectivity over traditional procedure and time-saving. Electrical appliances are precise as devices which use electricity to complete specific functions.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/5704

A rising aging population and growing disposable income are the key drivers of personal care electrical appliances market. Technical developments and increasing awareness about the electrical appliances among consumers are encouraging consumers to shift from manually operated tools to electricity or battery operated appliances for hair care, oral care, and other health & hygiene products. Growth in the GDP value, refining spending habits of people are mainly driving consumers towards personal hygiene, which results in enlarged adoption of personal care products. However, lack of awareness about innovative products and durability of the product is limiting the growth for the personal care electrical appliances market.

Distribution of personal care appliances is projected to increase gradually over online retailing owing to growing internet penetration mainly in developing economies coupled with product modified availability. The hair care appliances market contributed to the higher revenue share to the global personal care & electrical appliances market in 2015 and would raise at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The hair removal appliances market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. The oral care appliances market is also growing in future years. Also, trimmers and epilators are apparent to be efficient, safe, and easy options to stay well-groomed by the consumers, which is one of the key factors driving this market during the forecast period.

Personal care electrical appliances are used by both male and female. Female consumers are expected to dominate the global personal care electrical appliances market, whereas males lead the market by shavers segment. The female regulars segment is expected to overtake the male customer’s segment during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about the standard lifestyle.

A powered toothbrush is a major product under the oral care appliance segment than expected to hold a large market share in the personal care electrical appliances market. Plaque removers are electric toothbrushes which have rotatory brush head specially made to remove plaque. Plaque removers have increased importance among consumers with periodontal issues, while the device is not communal among customers.

According to the market analysis, Europe was the highest revenue contributor to the global personal care appliances market and held for more than 41% of the total market shares. The growth of this market is driven by an individualâ€™s desire to continue well-groomed. Germany and the UK are the top markets in Europe for depilatory products, with P&G prominent in both of them. Also, North America is projected to hold the large market share in the global personal care electrical appliances market owing to developed economic condition and conventional women customers who use a large number of personal care electrical appliances. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the personal care electrical appliances market because of development in lifestyle and growing hygiene awareness are propelling the growth in the market particularly in Asian countries.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/5704/Single

Scope of the report for Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, By Product

Hair Care Appliances

o Hair Dryers

o Hair Straighteners

o Hair Stylers

Hair Removal Appliances

o Epilators

o Shavers

o Clippers

o Trimmers

Oral Care Appliances

o Powered Toothbrush

o Other

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel

Online Platforms

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, By End User

Male

Female

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key players in Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market

Koninklijke Philips

Spectrum Brands

Omron Healthcare

Wahl Clipper

Waterpik Technologies

Remington Products Company

Procter and Gamble (Braun GmbH/Oral B)

Conair Corp

Royal Philips Electronics NV

Panasonic Corporation

Groupe SEB

Colgate-Palmolive

Helen of Troy L.P

HoMedics Inc.

LION Corp.

Povos

Flyco

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Paiter

BaByliss PRO

Spectrun Brands Inc.

Ragalta USA

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Shiseido Co.

Unilever

Tescom & Co. Ltd.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/5704