This report presents the worldwide Motion Sickness Treatment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market:

companies profiled in the motion sickness treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Perrigo Company plc, Prestige Brands, Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation, Caleb Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Myungmoon Pharm Co., Ltd., Baxter International, Inc. and Reliefband Technologies LLC.

The global motion sickness treatment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Anticholinergic

Antihistamines

Others (sympathomimetic, traditional medicines, wearable relief bands, etc.)

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market, by Route of Administration

Oral

Transdermal

Others

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others (drug stores and hospital pharmacies)

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



