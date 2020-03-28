Mobile Payment Technologies Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Mobile Payment Technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Mobile Payment Technologies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the mobile payment technologies marketbased on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the mobile payment technologies market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global mobile payment technologies marketinclude MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent, and Microsoft Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Type

Proximity Payment

Remote Payment

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Proximity Payment Type

Near Field Communication

QR Code Payment

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Remote Payment Type

SMS-based

USSD/STK

Direct Operator Billing

Digital Wallet

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Purchase Type

Airtime Transfers & Top-ups

Money Transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Others

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by End-use

Hospitality & Tourism Sector

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail Sector

Health care

Education

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the mobile payment technologies market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany Italy Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mobile Payment Technologies Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size

2.1.1 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Production 2014-2025

2.2 Mobile Payment Technologies Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Mobile Payment Technologies Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Mobile Payment Technologies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Mobile Payment Technologies Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Mobile Payment Technologies Market

2.4 Key Trends for Mobile Payment Technologies Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Mobile Payment Technologies Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Mobile Payment Technologies Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Mobile Payment Technologies Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Mobile Payment Technologies Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….