The worldwide Mining Flotation Chemicals market is an enlarging field for top market players,

segmented as follows:

Sulphide Ore

Non-sulphide Ore

On the basis of chemical type, the global mining flotation chemicals market is segmented as follows:

Collectors

Frothers

Dispersants

Activators

Depressants

Flocculants

On the basis of key markets, the mining flotation chemicals market is segmented as follows:

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, market dynamics, global industry analysis and regional analysis. Each section discusses qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global mining flotation chemicals market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various ore type, chemical type and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends in the market. The sections that follow includes global market analysis, analysis by ore type and mining flotation chemical type and regional level analysis. All the above sections evaluate various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2014 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2015 and forecast made for 2016-2020.

To calculate the market size, the report considers weighted average price of mining flotation chemicals across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses total revenue of the global mining flotation chemicals market. The data is triangulated on the basis of various verticals, considering supply side, demand side and dynamics of the regional markets, along with primary interviews of producers and industry experts in the field of mining and related chemicals. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In the final section of the report, a detailed analysis of companies have been provided where prominent players have been profiled. Some of the key players covered in the report are as follows:

Cytec Industries Inc.

Kemira Oyj,

Huntsman corporation

Clariant

BASF SE

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC

Cheminova A/S

Nasaco International LLC

Beijing Hengju Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

