Major Magnesium Hydroxide Market Players

segmented as follows:

Environmental

Flue-gas Desulphurisation

Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Flame Retardants

Chemicals & Others

Regional segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, global industry analysis, analysis by application and by region. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global magnesium hydroxide market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various application and region/country, the report also provide absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints and key trends in magnesium hydroxide market. The sections that follow include global market analysis, by application and further by regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and the forecast made for 2017 – 2026.

To calculate market size, the report considers average price of magnesium hydroxide across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses total revenue as well as volume of global magnesium hydroxide market. The data is triangulated on the basis of different analysis considering supply side, demand side and dynamics of regional markets. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

The final section of the global magnesium hydroxide market report provides profiles of the key industry players in order to evaluate their strategies and recent developments. Moreover, this section of the report also includes a dashboard view of key companies operating in global magnesium hydroxide market. Some of the market players featured in the section include – Nedmag Industries Mining & Manufacturing B.V., Nabaltec AG, Huber Engineering Materials, Kyowa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Tateho Chemical Industries Co., Ltd, Baymag Inc., Sakai Chemical Industries Co. Ltd, Lehmann & Voss CO. & KG., Martine Marietta Materials Inc., Xinyang Minerals Group, Premier Periclase Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd. and Premier Magnesia LLC.

