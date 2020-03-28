lobal log management market was valued US$ 707.43 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1780.23 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.04% during a forecast period.

Log management protects arrange endpoints and plans from acts of neglect, cybercriminals, and advanced persistent threats. Ability to offer enhanced security by identifying security breaches in an organization, and increasing use of IT applications and the need for a high volume high-speed data is boosting the log management market. The huge amount of data generated by enterprises during their daily operations coupled with the lack of uniform data formatting is limiting the market growth. Easy availability of free and open-source log management solutions may restrict the log management market growth. Shutting down systems, blocking IP addresses, and immobilizing USB storage capabilities that are estimated to offer more growth opportunities for the industry.

Solution segment in the log management market is expected to hold the largest market owing to rising demand for secure IT infrastructure solutions, and protect data & information from advanced cyber-attacks. Log management solutions help to minimize the loss of data through regular control and monitoring of computer-generated logs & events.

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector are estimated to hold highest market share owing to increasing acceptance of IoT applications and mobile devices for banking & financial applications. Banks are highly at risk to cyber-attacks & security threats due to their multi-channel distributed nature, and the fact that they are the richest source of identities and provide direct access to monetary assets.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominates the market throughout the forecast period, owing to presence of large number of log management software vendors. The U.S. and Canada are projected to be the highest revenue-generating economies for log management market services mainly owing to the presence of businesses.

Key profiled and analyzed in the global log management market

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, AlienVault, AlertLogic, Blackstratus, Inc., Veriato, Inc., Loggly, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Splunk, Inc., Intel Security, International Business Machines Corporation, Rapid7, Inc., Sematext Group, Inc.

The scope of the Global Log Management Market

Global Log Management Market by Component

Solution

Services

Global Log Management Market by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Log Management Market by Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Global Log Management Market by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and utilities

Government and public utilities

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Retail

Others

Global Log Management Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global Log Management Market

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

AlienVault

AlertLogic

Blackstratus, Inc.

Veriato, Inc.

Loggly, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

LogRhythm, Inc.

Splunk, Inc.

Intel Security

International Business Machines Corporation

Rapid7, Inc.

Sematext Group, Inc.

