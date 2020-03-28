The global Document Capture Software market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The Document Capture Software Market report profiles the following companies:

Competitive Dynamics

The global document capture software market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include ABBYY Software, Adobe Systems Software Ltd., Artsyl Technologies, Inc, Canon, Inc., CAPSYS Technologies, LLC, DocuLexInc. (DocStar), EMC Corp., Ephesoft Inc., Hyland Software Inc., IBM Corporation, Knowledge Lake Inc., Kodak Company, Kofax, Inc., Meniko, Notable Solutions Inc., Nuance, Communications, Inc., Oracle Corp. and Xerox Corporation.

The global document capture software market is segmented as below:

Global Document Capture Software Market, by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Document Capture Software Market, by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Document Capture Software Market,by Solution

Multiple-Channel Capture

Cognitive Capture

Mobile Capture

Others

Global Document Capture Software Market, by Industry

Retail

Banking

Financial Services & Insurance

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Energy

Others (Education, Manufacturing)

Global Document Capture Software Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Australia Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



