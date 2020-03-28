Latest Innovations in Advanced Specialty Barley Malt Market that will Drive the Growth of Industry
Global Specialty Barley Malt Market Viewpoint
The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this Specialty Barley Malt market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cargill, Inc. (U.S.)
Malteurop Groupe (France)
GrainCorp Ltd. (Australia)
Soufflet Group (France)
Axereal Group (France)
Viking Malt (Germany)
Bar Malt India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
IREKS GmbH (Germany)
Simpsons Malt LTD. (U.K.)
Agromalte Agraria (Brazil)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Roasted malt
Crystal malt
Dark malt
Segment by Application
Brewing
Distilling
Non-alcoholic malted beverages
Bakery
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Specialty Barley Malt market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Specialty Barley Malt market report.
