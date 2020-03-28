Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Size, Share, Driving Factors, Sales and Revenue Forecast to 2041
Global Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Viewpoint
In this Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rgess
Outlast Technologies
E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company
Basf
Cryopak
Sonoco Products
Ewald Dorken
Honeywell Electronic Materials
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Metallic Material
Non-metallic Material
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Hvac
Shipping
Packaging & Transportation
Textile
Fixed Refrigeration
Others
