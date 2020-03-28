Global Gynecology Devices Market was valued US$ 2.8 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.78 % during a forecast period.

Gynecology deals with the health problems related to female reproductive systems like vagina, ovaries, and uterus and also with female breast. Rise in the old female population, and growth in the prevalence of diseases related to female reproductive systems is one of the major factors boosting the global gynecology devices market.

Growing occurrence of diseases & conditions associated with female reproductive organs such as uterine cancer, cervical cancer, vaginal melanoma, extended bleeding, polycystic ovary syndrome, and irregular menstrual cycles have mainly increased the demand for gynaecological treatments. Rising awareness amongst women in developing countries about therapeutics for gynecological disorders is fuelling demand for gynecological devices. The number of sexually transmitted diseases and cancers existence is rising each year is boosting the demand for gynaecological treatments and procedures.

Rising population, coupled with increasing awareness about the availability of a wide range of contraceptives is expected to boost market growth in the future. However, Surging alternate treatment and lack of expert surgeons are the main factors obstructing the gynaecology devices market.

The diagnostic imaging systems segment will progress at a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to the growing alertness about fatal diseases such as breast and cervical cancer. The diagnostic imaging systems segment is divided into MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, and others. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a type of scan that usages strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce complete & detailed pictures inside of the body.

Gynecology hand instruments are providing treatment of the femaleâ€™s reproductive system. Major gynaecology hand instruments are forceps & clamps, cervical dilators, vaginal speculums, and punch forceps. Forceps & clamps are used for uterine & caesarian birthing, hysterectomy & other obstetrics and gynae surgery. For stretching the cervical wall and dilating the cervical muscles cervical dilators is used. Vaginal speculums are used in procedures such as the papsmear.

To prevent the permanent pregnancy female sterilization process is used. It works by blocking the fallopian tubes and mostly used in developing countries. Gynecology endoscopy is a procedure that permits the examination, diagnosis, & treatment of diseases related to the female reproductive organs. Gynecology endoscopy devices are growing at the highest CAGR of 6.66% during the period owing to it is used for the examination and diagnosis of gynecology-related diseases such as uterine cancer, cervical cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome, and vaginal melenoma.

North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the availability of well-reputable healthcare infrastructure, high alertness about available diagnostic tests & treatments and rising reimbursement coverage. The demand for gynecology devices is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of endometriosis, reproductive disorders, growing & childbearing age among women and increasing alertness about breast cancer & cervical cancer among women.

Key player operating in the global gynecology devices market are CooperSurgical, Inc., Hologic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC, Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, and General Electric Company.

Scope of Global Gynecology Devices Market:

Global Gynecology Devices Market, by Surgical Device:

Gynecological Endoscopy Devices

Endometrial Ablation Devices

Fluid Management Systems

Female Sterilization & Contraceptive Devices

Global Gynecology Devices Market, by Hand Instruments:

Vaginal Speculum

Tenaculum

Curettes

Trocars

Biopsy Forceps

Other Hand Instruments

Global Gynecology Devices Market, by Diagnostic Imaging System:

MRI

CT Scan

Ultrasound

Others

Global Gynecology Devices Market, by End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Gynecology Devices Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Gynecology Devices Market:

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ethicon US, LLC.

Medtronic

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Stryker

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

General Electric Company

