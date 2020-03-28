Gas Meters Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2027
Competitive Dynamics
The report covers well-established players including ABB, Itron, Inc., APATOR S.A., Badger Meter, Inc., Diehl Foundation & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell Process Solutions, Inc., Zenner, EDMI Limited, and AEM SA. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative gas meters for residential as well as commercial customers in the market. Furthermore, they are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share. For instance, in February 2017, Zenner a prominent gas meter provider, entered into a partnership with Germany based SmartMakers, which provides customers with IoT networks to develop new IoT solutions and add digital products and services to its portfolios.
The gas meters market has been segmented as below:
Global Gas Meters Market, by Technology
- Standard Meters
- Smart Meters
Global Gas Meters Market, by Type
- Diaphragm meter
- Rotary meter
- Turbine meter
- Ultrasonic meter
- Others
Global Gas Meters Market, by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Gas Meters Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
