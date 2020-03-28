Gas Meters Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Gas Meters industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Gas Meters manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Gas Meters market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Gas Meters Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Gas Meters industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Gas Meters industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Gas Meters industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Gas Meters Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Gas Meters are included:

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including ABB, Itron, Inc., APATOR S.A., Badger Meter, Inc., Diehl Foundation & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell Process Solutions, Inc., Zenner, EDMI Limited, and AEM SA. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative gas meters for residential as well as commercial customers in the market. Furthermore, they are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share. For instance, in February 2017, Zenner a prominent gas meter provider, entered into a partnership with Germany based SmartMakers, which provides customers with IoT networks to develop new IoT solutions and add digital products and services to its portfolios.

The gas meters market has been segmented as below:

Global Gas Meters Market, by Technology

Standard Meters

Smart Meters

Global Gas Meters Market, by Type

Diaphragm meter

Rotary meter

Turbine meter

Ultrasonic meter

Others

Global Gas Meters Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Gas Meters Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Gas Meters market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players