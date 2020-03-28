Eye Tracking System Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

In the year 2016, the global Eye Tracking System market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Eye Tracking System market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Eye Tracking System market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Eye Tracking System industry.

Eye Tracking System Market Overview:

The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Eye Tracking System Market:

Drivers and Trends

The global Eye Tracking System market is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. The unique benefits offered by eye tracking systems for consumer behavior research and academic & scientific research are driving the eye tracking system market across the globe. Additionally, increasing demand for assistive communication devices for patients suffering from ALS, ALS, Autism, Rett syndrome, Muscular dystrophy, Cerebral palsy, Aphasia, Parkinson’s and other diseases is also helping eye tracking system market’s growth. While countries, such as US, UK, Germany, France, and Canada, have solid eye tracking system market demand, new growth avenues are opening up in countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea and Mexico, for eye tracking systems.

Eye Tracking System Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players reported in the global Eye Tracking System market study include Tobii AB, SR Research Ltd, LC Technologies, EyeTech Digital Systems, and Seeing Machines Ltd, among others. In recent times, large technology giants, such as Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Lenovo, HTC and Google, have either been acquiring promising eye tracking system companies or collaborating with them to access eye tracking system technology for use in their own products.

