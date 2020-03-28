Drug Designing Tools Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

In the year 2016, the global Drug Designing Tools market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' Drug Designing Tools market' and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Drug Designing Tools market' that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Drug Designing Tools industry.

Drug Designing Tools Market Overview:

The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Drug Designing Tools Market:

On the basis of application, the docking segment held approximately 22.3% of the market share in 2017. On the basis of end user, the contract research organizations segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.99% during the forecast period.

The predictive analytics segment in the global drug designing tools market is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the increasing adoption of intelligent enterprise technologies for drug designing.

Some popular vendors contributing towards the drug designing tools market are Agilent Technologies, Schrödinger LLC, Biovia Corporation, BioSolveIT GmbH, COSMOlogic GmbH & Co., ChemAxon, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., and XtalPi Inc.

In February 2018, BioSolveIT launched the REAL Space Navigator, which is the largest space of available compounds. The company collaborated with Enamine, a chemical research organization, to provide an ultra-fast search engine with 650 million compounds in the first version.

In December 2017, ChemAxon collaborated with ChemPass to provide an integrated solution. ChemAxon’s software components will be integrated with the artificial intelligence design technology platform of ChemPass. This will help ChemAxon’s customers generate new ideas and develop novel leads.

In July 2017, XtalPi Inc. entered into a partnership with AMRI SSCI, LLC, a division of Albany Molecular Research, Inc., to determine solid forms of small molecules and design experimental conditions based on computational results.

