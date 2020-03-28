District Cooling Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of District Cooling is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global District Cooling market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' District Cooling market' and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' District Cooling market' that includes numerous regions.

The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

The study provides a decisive view of the global district cooling market by segmenting it in terms of end-user. This segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for district cooling in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also covers the demand for district cooling in individual end-user segments across all regions.

The section covers detailed competitive matrix, company market share, and company profiles of the key players operating in the district cooling market. These players include

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER)

Engie, Veolia

ADC Energy Systems LLC

Emirates District Cooling LLC

Stellar Energy

Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd

Logstor A/S

Shinryo Corporation

Dalkia, Singapore Power (SP) Group

Alfa Laval AB

These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business segments, and recent developments.

Key active players in the market are engaged in expansion, merger & acquisition, and new contracts in order maintain their share in the district cooling market. For instance, in January 2017, EMPOWER announced it had completed the second phase of providing district cooling services to Jumeirah project area, including Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. The total capacity of the initial cooling energy is 10,000 RT delivered by the main cooling plant.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report.

Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.

Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global District Cooling Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global District Cooling Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Sweden Germany Italy Finland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China Malaysia Singapore South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Oman Kuwait Bahrain Rest of Middle East & Africa



Extensive analysis of the district cooling market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the district cooling market

List of key factors that are useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the district cooling market at global, regional, and country levels

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level

Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

