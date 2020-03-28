Display Market size Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2026
Global Display Market was valued US$ 114.20 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 210.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.94 % during a forecast period.
Display consists of screens that project information such as videos, images, and texts. The display screens usage various technologies to offer advantages such as enhanced visualizations in the array industry verticals such as electronics, consumer retail, transportation, sports & entertainment, and others.
Advances in flexible display, upsurge in demand for OLED display devices, and growth in trend of touch-based devices are driving the growth in the global display market. The rapid adoption of various consumer electronics devices with innovative display technologies is a key factor leading the display market. The increasing demand for high-quality displays in the gaming and entertainment sector and the increasing popularity of OLED-based technologies in next-generation devices are notable factors enhancing the market. The advent of energy-efficient electronics devices with radical functionalities is projected to provide a robust impulse to the display market. Furthermore, high initial cost is limiting the growth of the market.
OLEDs panels are offer the feature such as low power consumption, encompassing the batteryâ€™s energy preservation levels. They provide a better picture quality than the other display LCD screens. OLED technology has no backlight, consequently each pixel has its own light source and compromises an exceptional viewing angle. With some of these advantages manufacturers are shifting to OLED production owing to cost-effectiveness levels in the LCD display market.
The current display market is concentrated on emerging the technology and products mainly for large-sized displays and high-resolution images. Manufacturer are expected to focus on production of the flexible displays that are thin, light, and less disposed to breakage as compared to the conventional displays. These display systems are fused in the vehicles owing to development in trend of autonomous vehicles, and the use of flexible displays in AR/VR devices.
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the display panel market owing to the presence of the most of the manufacturers of display panels in this region. This region has large infrastructure for consumer electronics manufacturing, which help to expand business capabilities of the key players. Manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D activities, to enlarge new technologies, which further supplement the demand for display panel market. Emergent economies including China, India, and Japan are replacing traditional systems by modern and technologically-advanced display systems. The demand for touchscreens is propelling the display industry growth.
Scope of the report for Global Display Market
Global Display Market, By Display Type
Flat Panel
Flexible Panel
Transparent Panel
Global Display Market, by technology
OLED
Quantum Dot
LED
Electronic Paper
LCD
Others
Global Display Market, By Application
Smartphone & Tablet
Smart Wearable
Television and Digital Signage
PC & Laptop
Automotive Display
Others
Global Display Market, By End user
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Retail
BFSI
Military & Defense
Transportation
Others
Global Display Market, By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key players in Global Display Market
LG Display Co. Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
AU Optronics
Japan Display Inc.
E Ink Holdings Inc.
Hannstar Display Corporation
Corning Incorporated
Kent Displays Inc.
NEC Display Solutions
Sony Corporation
Innolux Corporation
BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.
Sharp Corp. Limited
VARITRONIX
E Ink Holdings, Inc
TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY
Corning Incorporated
Kent Displays Inc.
NEC Display Solutions
Atmel Corporation
Cambridge Display Technology Limited
HP Development Company
L.P.
Epson
Sony Corporation
Dupont
Displax S.A.
Fujitsu Ltd.
Legacy, Inc.
Groupe Nexio Inc.
Posiflex Technology, Inc
Visiontek Products, LLCv
